Small Cap Stock Wayfair Inc. (W) Is A Buy – Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.25B, closed the last trade at $52.58 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The W stock price is -185.62% off its 52-week high price of $150.18 and 46.54% above the 52-week low of $28.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wayfair Inc. (W) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 20 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.14.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the W stock price touched $52.58 or saw a rise of 18.85%. Year-to-date, Wayfair Inc. shares have moved 59.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have changed 24.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $124.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.94% from current levels.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wayfair Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -428.45%, compared to -1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,628.60% and -75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.40%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.12 billion and $3.25 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.70% for the current quarter and -6.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.53% with a share float percentage of 128.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wayfair Inc. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.9 million shares worth more than $518.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 9.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.88 million and represent 11.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.60% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $147.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.44 million shares of worth $185.42 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.26% of company’s outstanding stock.