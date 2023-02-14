SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Disappoints Wall Street With 20.56% Stock Price Gain

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $478.80M, closed the recent trade at $13.78 per share which meant it gained $2.35 on the day or 20.56% during that session. The SKYT stock price is -52.03% off its 52-week high price of $20.95 and 67.85% above the 52-week low of $4.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 198.90K shares.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Sporting 20.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SKYT stock price touched $13.78 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, SkyWater Technology Inc. shares have moved 93.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) have changed 45.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.98.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SkyWater Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.86%, compared to -3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.80% and 21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.28 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $35.02 million and $38.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.40% for the current quarter and 42.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -221.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.82% with a share float percentage of 47.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SkyWater Technology Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Advisers, LLC with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $5.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Emerald Advisers, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.6 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $2.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $2.2 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.