Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 10.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.05B, closed the last trade at $13.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The PTON stock price is -173.66% off its 52-week high price of $37.30 and 51.14% above the 52-week low of $6.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the PTON stock price touched $13.63 or saw a rise of 16.07%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have moved 71.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 22.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.98% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.28%, compared to -5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.00% and 54.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.70%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $650.08 million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $880.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.15% with a share float percentage of 85.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc. having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.79 million shares worth more than $411.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $241.12 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 9.79 million shares of worth $89.84 million while later fund manager owns 8.59 million shares of worth $78.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.