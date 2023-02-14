Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $671.75M, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -8.04% during that session. The LYEL stock price is -232.32% off its 52-week high price of $8.74 and -4.18% below the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Sporting -8.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the LYEL stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 20.78%. Year-to-date, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have moved -24.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) have changed -20.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.27.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.65%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.00% and -8.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 206.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.75 million and $2.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.70% for the current quarter and -33.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -22.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.52% with a share float percentage of 73.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyell Immunopharma Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MWG Management Ltd with over 20.16 million shares worth more than $131.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, MWG Management Ltd held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., with the holding of over 15.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.41 million and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 3.98 million shares of worth $25.97 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $27.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.