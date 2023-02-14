Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.59M, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The AFMD stock price is -372.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.10 and 4.63% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the AFMD stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 8.47%. Year-to-date, Affimed N.V. shares have moved -12.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have changed -5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.88 while the price target rests at a high of $12.33. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1041.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.07% from the levels at last check today.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affimed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.02%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.00% and -35.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.35 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.54 million and $8.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -30.20% for the current quarter and -25.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.10% over the past 5 years.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.39% with a share float percentage of 69.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 683 Capital Management LLC with over 8.35 million shares worth more than $8.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, 683 Capital Management LLC held 8.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.2 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.30% shares in the company for having 3.24 million shares of worth $3.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $1.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.