Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.83% Stock Price Incline

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 11.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.01B, closed the last trade at $48.70 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -86.04% off its 52-week high price of $90.60 and 51.48% above the 52-week low of $23.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 25 out of 48 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green in last session when the SHOP stock price touched $48.70 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved 40.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed 32.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.52, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.51% from current levels.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -104.69%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -122.20% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.21 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.74 billion and $1.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.20% for the current quarter and 25.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 124.00% over the past 5 years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 66.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1,344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 72.99 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 57.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 billion and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.04% shares in the company for having 40.34 million shares of worth $1.09 billion while later fund manager owns 17.16 million shares of worth $462.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.