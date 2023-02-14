Shares Of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Gain 0.61% In A Month

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.78M, closed the recent trade at $9.94 per share which meant -0.05% during that session. The APEN stock price is -3.62% off its 52-week high price of $10.30 and 64.89% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) trade information

Sporting -0.05% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the APEN stock price touched $9.94 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares have moved -0.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) have changed 0.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.29%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and -4.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.88 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.17 million and $16.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.90% for the current quarter and 19.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.20% over the past 5 years.

APEN Dividends

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.01% with a share float percentage of 75.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Endosurgery Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 3.97 million shares worth more than $39.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CPMG INC, with the holding of over 3.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.4 million and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $8.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $4.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.