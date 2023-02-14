Shares In Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) -1.38% Down, YTD

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.55M, closed the recent trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 11.67% during that session. The SESN stock price is -60.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.96 and 38.33% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Sporting 11.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SESN stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Sesen Bio Inc. shares have moved -1.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have changed -4.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 0.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.0% from the levels at last check today.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sesen Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -137.50%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.86% with a share float percentage of 14.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sesen Bio Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.85 million shares worth more than $6.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.53 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 6.36 million shares of worth $3.82 million while later fund manager owns 2.67 million shares of worth $1.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.