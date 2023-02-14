SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 4.57% Rise

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has seen 6.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $356.89M, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.57% during that session. The SLQT stock price is -61.17% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 75.24% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Sporting 4.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SLQT stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 18.58%. Year-to-date, SelectQuote Inc. shares have moved 206.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 139.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have changed 123.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.46% from current levels.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.37% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $144.48 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $293.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -340.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.70%.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.21% with a share float percentage of 78.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SelectQuote Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.66 million shares worth more than $51.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookside Equity Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 17.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.84 million and represent 10.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.43% shares in the company for having 8.99 million shares of worth $6.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.64 million shares of worth $9.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.