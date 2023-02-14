Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.25M, closed the recent trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 9.97% during that session. The SJ stock price is -98.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.35 and 60.94% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98020.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.43K shares.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Sporting 9.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the SJ stock price touched $3.20 or saw a fall of -3.9%. Year-to-date, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares have moved 62.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) have changed 32.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.27% over the past 6 months.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 1.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scienjoy Holding Corporation having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 71900.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17909.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39578.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.