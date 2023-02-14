Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Falls -3.42%, Causing Bears To Lose

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the last trade at $42.14 per share which meant it lost -$1.49 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The RETA stock price is -23.35% off its 52-week high price of $51.98 and 56.17% above the 52-week low of $18.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 575.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.18.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Sporting -3.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the RETA stock price touched $42.14 or saw a rise of 18.93%. Year-to-date, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 10.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have changed 11.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.94% from current levels.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 100.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.32%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.70% and 7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $640k for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $810k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.39 million and $934k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -91.30% for the current quarter and -13.30% for the next.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 93.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.01 million shares worth more than $121.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CPMG INC, with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.04 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.56% shares in the company for having 1.44 million shares of worth $44.22 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $37.96 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.