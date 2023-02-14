Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.71M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The ORMP stock price is -535.65% off its 52-week high price of $13.73 and 16.2% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Sporting -0.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -82.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have changed -14.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 218.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $690k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $720k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.25% with a share float percentage of 11.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $3.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.26 million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 94493.0 shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 79370.0 shares of worth $0.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.