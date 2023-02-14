MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) investors to reap big returns again

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28B, closed the last trade at $10.16 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 3.46% during that session. The MBC stock price is -47.64% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 29.43% above the 52-week low of $7.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) trade information

Sporting 3.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the MBC stock price touched $10.16 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, MasterBrand Inc. shares have moved 34.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) have changed 24.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.42% from current levels.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) estimates and forecasts

MBC Dividends

MasterBrand Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.