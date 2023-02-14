Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)’s 5.62% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.55B, closed the recent trade at $87.35 per share which meant it gained $4.65 on the day or 5.62% during that session. The LSCC stock price is 2.98% off its 52-week high price of $84.75 and 50.3% above the 52-week low of $43.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Sporting 5.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the LSCC stock price touched $87.35 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved 34.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) have changed 20.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.57%, compared to -3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.10% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.28 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $128.25 million and $141.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.70% for the current quarter and 19.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 101.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LSCC Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.56% with a share float percentage of 106.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.1 million shares worth more than $829.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $647.25 million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 4.05 million shares of worth $196.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 million shares of worth $196.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.