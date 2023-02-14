Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the last trade at $4.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -69.83% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 25.18% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.17 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the JOBY stock price touched $4.21 or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc. shares have moved 25.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) have changed 3.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -161.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.89% from current levels.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.43%, compared to 28.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -57.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.10% with a share float percentage of 51.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 46.04 million shares worth more than $226.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Intel Corporation held 7.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 40.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.09 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 6.21 million shares of worth $30.47 million while later fund manager owns 5.43 million shares of worth $23.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.