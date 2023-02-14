Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Share Prices Gained By $0.19

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 6.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48B, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -117.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 37.33% above the 52-week low of $3.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.15 million shares.

Sporting 3.82% in the green in last session when the SPCE stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 14.55%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares have moved 48.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed 11.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.47%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.10% and -32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130k for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.58 million and $141k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -95.00% for the current quarter and 254.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 51.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.74% with a share float percentage of 47.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.1 million shares worth more than $108.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.96 million and represent 6.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 8.12 million shares of worth $38.22 million while later fund manager owns 5.72 million shares of worth $34.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.