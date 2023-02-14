How Will Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $552.61M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -235.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.30 and 20.89% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the AMRS stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 15.05%. Year-to-date, Amyris Inc. shares have moved 3.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed 9.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -279.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.58% from current levels.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.52%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $102.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $136.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $42.12 million and $61.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 144.40% for the current quarter and 121.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 50.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.91% with a share float percentage of 55.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 21.21 million shares worth more than $39.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.3 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 6.12 million shares of worth $11.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.28 million shares of worth $9.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.