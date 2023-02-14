How Will American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.99B, closed the recent trade at $16.61 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The AAL stock price is -28.96% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 29.86% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.94 million shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the AAL stock price touched $16.61 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, American Airlines Group Inc. shares have moved 30.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have changed -2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Airlines Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 324.00%, compared to 29.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 83.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.09%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.02% with a share float percentage of 55.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.34 million shares worth more than $891.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 39.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $500.77 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 19.84 million shares of worth $251.51 million while later fund manager owns 19.16 million shares of worth $242.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.