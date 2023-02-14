How Is The Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $591.49M, closed the last trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.53% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -45.99% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 36.42% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 2.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the HYLN stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved 38.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed 10.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.99.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.93%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.70% and -47.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 870.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $660k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.79% with a share float percentage of 50.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.03 million shares worth more than $35.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.58 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $11.63 million while later fund manager owns 3.13 million shares of worth $10.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.