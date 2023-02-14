Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Embecta Corp. (EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the recent trade at $30.90 per share which meant it gained $2.47 on the day or 8.69% during that session. The EMBC stock price is -58.58% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 27.83% above the 52-week low of $22.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 824.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embecta Corp. (EMBC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) trade information

Sporting 8.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the EMBC stock price touched $30.90 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Embecta Corp. shares have moved 22.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) have changed 33.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -16.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 9.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.09% from the levels at last check today.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embecta Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.38%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $262.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $259.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

EMBC Dividends

Embecta Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 2.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.98% with a share float percentage of 113.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embecta Corp. having a total of 609 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.98 million shares worth more than $277.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.94 million and represent 12.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.90% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $139.31 million while later fund manager owns 4.29 million shares of worth $132.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.49% of company’s outstanding stock.