Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.20% Stock Price Gain

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has seen 27.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.41B, closed the last trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -87.24% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 35.01% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the GRAB stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved 4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -6.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 93.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.65 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.36% from current levels.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.47% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 235.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $343.84 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $360.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.62% with a share float percentage of 66.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 699.18 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 18.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 331.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $839.81 million and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 68.21 million shares of worth $179.38 million while later fund manager owns 43.38 million shares of worth $114.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.