Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected To Rise 53.56% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $524.03M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The GOL stock price is -229.46% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 3.73% above the 52-week low of $2.32. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Sporting -0.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the GOL stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 24.21%. Year-to-date, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have moved -9.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have changed -27.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $11.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -385.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.88% from current levels.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.20%, compared to 28.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.20% and -105.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 108.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $898.09 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $839.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $523.26 million and $617.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.60% for the current quarter and 36.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.80% over the past 5 years.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.41% with a share float percentage of 9.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 2.78 million shares worth more than $9.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.11 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $9.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $2.21 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.