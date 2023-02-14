Gannett Co. Inc. Shares Are Up -57.10% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $361.19M, closed the recent trade at $2.57 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.64% during that session. The GCI stock price is -148.25% off its 52-week high price of $6.38 and 51.36% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Sporting 6.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the GCI stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 0.39%. Year-to-date, Gannett Co. Inc. shares have moved 26.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) have changed 9.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.05, which means that the shares’ value could drop -25.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 18.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.18% from the levels at last check today.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $745.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $767.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $817.6 million and $826.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.80% for the current quarter and -7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.53% with a share float percentage of 76.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.09 million shares worth more than $66.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.74 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.04% shares in the company for having 10.31 million shares of worth $15.78 million while later fund manager owns 4.06 million shares of worth $11.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.