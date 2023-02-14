Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Forecast To Rise 12.47% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) has seen 17.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.44M, closed the last trade at $3.72 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 20.78% during that session. The XPON stock price is -203.49% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 75.81% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) trade information

Sporting 20.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the XPON stock price touched $3.72 or saw a rise of 8.6%. Year-to-date, Expion360 Inc. shares have moved 61.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 85.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) have changed 48.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.25% from current levels.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expion360 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.83%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

XPON Dividends

Expion360 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expion360 Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with over 30000.0 shares worth more than $58500.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eidelman Virant Capital, with the holding of over 14000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27300.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.