Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.05M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -21.66% during that session. The ZEST stock price is -1433.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.68 and 29.17% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.83K shares.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) trade information

Sporting -21.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the ZEST stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 35.14%. Year-to-date, Ecoark Holdings Inc. shares have moved 3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) have changed -33.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 74130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.40% over the past 5 years.

ZEST Dividends

Ecoark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.05% with a share float percentage of 20.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecoark Holdings Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nepsis, Inc. with over 2.9 million shares worth more than $0.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Nepsis, Inc. held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.74 million and represent 2.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.