Could HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.39 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $354.64M, closed the recent trade at $3.28 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 8.61% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -256.71% off its 52-week high price of $11.70 and 58.54% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting 8.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the HIVE stock price touched $3.28 or saw a rise of 11.35%. Year-to-date, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 127.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed 4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.95% from the levels at last check today.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -282.22%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.65% with a share float percentage of 10.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.49 million shares worth more than $7.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 3.65 million shares of worth $16.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $2.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.