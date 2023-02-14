Could China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 5.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.50M, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $2.15 on the day or 43.43% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -11.41% off its 52-week high price of $7.91 and 79.86% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91080.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.65K shares.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Sporting 43.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the CJJD stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares have moved 98.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 87.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed 161.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 60300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $84.00 while the price target rests at a high of $84.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1083.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1083.1% from current levels.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 145.67% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2014.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 61.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.60% with a share float percentage of 17.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 83999.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.