Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.53M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.20% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -114.04% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 35.09% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 530.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Sporting -4.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the CIDM stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Cinedigm Corp. shares have moved 47.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have changed 18.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.64.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.75 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 102.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.41% with a share float percentage of 10.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinedigm Corp. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.67 million shares worth more than $3.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $2.22 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.