Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 28.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.98B, closed the last trade at $11.64 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The CCL stock price is -103.09% off its 52-week high price of $23.64 and 47.51% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the CCL stock price touched $11.64 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved 44.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 13.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 144.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.38, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.80 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.58% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.15%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.60% and 82.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 646.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.19 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.17% with a share float percentage of 50.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 944 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.44 million shares worth more than $790.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $445.16 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 24.76 million shares of worth $214.2 million while later fund manager owns 19.36 million shares of worth $167.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.