Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Gained 31.38% In One Month

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 5.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.62M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 20.97% during that session. The BOXL stock price is -195.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.42 and 45.83% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 497.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Sporting 20.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the BOXL stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 15.77%. Year-to-date, Boxlight Corporation shares have moved 55.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) have changed 31.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -212.5% from the levels at last check today.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boxlight Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.87%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 127.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $61.01 million and $43.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 54.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.80% over the past 5 years.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.99% with a share float percentage of 20.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boxlight Corporation having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.31 million shares worth more than $1.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $1.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.