Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) has seen 29.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 22.22% during that session. The BWV stock price is -6256.64% off its 52-week high price of $90.90 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 316.35K shares.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Sporting 22.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the BWV stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 11.73%. Year-to-date, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 30.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) have changed 14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.39% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.30% for the industry.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.12% with a share float percentage of 41.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.86 million shares worth more than $1.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.85 million and represent 4.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 45090.0 shares of worth $69664.0 while later fund manager owns 8263.0 shares of worth $12766.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.