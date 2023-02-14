Barrick Gold Corporation. (NYSE:GOLD) investors to reap big returns again

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 5.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.37B, closed the recent trade at $17.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The GOLD stock price is -45.44% off its 52-week high price of $25.70 and 26.6% above the 52-week low of $12.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.00 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the GOLD stock price touched $17.67 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Barrick Gold Corporation shares have moved 2.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have changed -10.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barrick Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.34%, compared to -2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.40% and -5.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.18 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.10% for the current quarter and -0.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -13.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.72%.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.19% with a share float percentage of 64.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corporation having a total of 1,187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 74.57 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 70.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 billion and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.66% shares in the company for having 64.41 million shares of worth $998.31 million while later fund manager owns 23.3 million shares of worth $366.67 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.