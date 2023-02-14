Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 44.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.72B, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 5.31% during that session. The BBD stock price is -59.69% off its 52-week high price of $4.12 and 6.98% above the 52-week low of $2.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting 5.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the BBD stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved -6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed -11.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -101.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.66% from current levels.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.43%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.10% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.63 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.04 billion and $6.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.80% for the current quarter and -5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 46.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 3.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.32% with a share float percentage of 18.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with over 83.53 million shares worth more than $240.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ABRDN PLC, with the holding of over 83.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $306.07 million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 42.76 million shares of worth $162.07 million while later fund manager owns 20.51 million shares of worth $75.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.