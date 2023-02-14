Apple Inc. (AAPL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 61.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2431.95B, closed the last trade at $153.85 per share which meant it gained $2.84 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The AAPL stock price is -16.74% off its 52-week high price of $179.61 and 19.29% above the 52-week low of $124.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.54 million shares.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the AAPL stock price touched $153.85 or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Apple Inc. shares have moved 18.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have changed 15.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 121.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apple Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.98%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.38 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 8.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.13%.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 0.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.27% with a share float percentage of 61.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Inc. having a total of 5,577 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.28 billion shares worth more than $174.64 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.03 billion shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.64 billion and represent 6.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 452.8 million shares of worth $61.91 billion while later fund manager owns 340.33 million shares of worth $46.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.