An In-Depth Look At The Endava plc (DAVA) Stock

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.10B, closed the recent trade at $75.67 per share which meant it lost -$12.56 on the day or -14.24% during that session. The DAVA stock price is -93.55% off its 52-week high price of $146.46 and 18.66% above the 52-week low of $61.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.45K shares.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) trade information

Sporting -14.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the DAVA stock price touched $75.67 or saw a rise of 19.63%. Year-to-date, Endava plc shares have moved -1.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have changed -3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Endava plc (DAVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Endava plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.28%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -98.50% and -98.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $246.23 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $260.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $184.38 million and $197.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.50% for the current quarter and 31.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.06%.

DAVA Dividends

Endava plc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.47% with a share float percentage of 74.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endava plc having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.22 million shares worth more than $543.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 17.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.88 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 14.07% shares in the company for having 5.74 million shares of worth $432.22 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $106.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.47% of company’s outstanding stock.