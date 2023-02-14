An Analysis Of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Stock

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.03M, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 10.23% during that session. The RMTI stock price is -132.07% off its 52-week high price of $5.50 and 64.56% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 243.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Sporting 10.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the RMTI stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Rockwell Medical Inc. shares have moved 133.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) have changed 47.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 77090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.61% from current levels.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.80% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.37 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $15.99 million and $15.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.20% for the current quarter and 29.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 14.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.05% with a share float percentage of 22.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockwell Medical Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $1.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Richmond Brothers, Inc., with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 98674.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.