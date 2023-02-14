An Analysis Of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 46.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.94B, closed the last trade at $10.46 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -325.43% off its 52-week high price of $44.50 and 7.65% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.59 million shares.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session when the LYFT stock price touched $10.46 or saw a rise of 43.03%. Year-to-date, Lyft Inc. shares have moved -5.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed -28.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.00%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.20%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $862.68 million and $969.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.80% for the current quarter and 20.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.80% over the past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.05% with a share float percentage of 96.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft Inc. having a total of 609 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 40.65 million shares worth more than $539.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.96 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 18.29 million shares of worth $269.47 million while later fund manager owns 8.49 million shares of worth $112.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.