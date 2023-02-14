Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.15B, closed the recent trade at $26.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The AMKR stock price is -19.09% off its 52-week high price of $31.38 and 43.49% above the 52-week low of $14.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.93.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Sporting -3.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the AMKR stock price touched $26.35 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, Amkor Technology Inc. shares have moved 9.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have changed -15.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.10 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.74% from the levels at last check today.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amkor Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.54%, compared to -3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.80% and 79.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.93 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 87.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.49%.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 1.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.74% with a share float percentage of 96.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amkor Technology Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 15.51 million shares worth more than $262.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.04 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $108.3 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $70.41 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.