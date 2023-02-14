Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR): What Makes The Stock Good?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.18 per share which meant 2.38% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -4288.89% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting 2.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the ALLR stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 17.05%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -38.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -25.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 18670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4344.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4344.44% from the levels at last check today.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.69% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.30% for the industry.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.