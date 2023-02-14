A Detailed Analysis Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $434.68M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -335.1% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and 17.22% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 912.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -2.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the HYZN stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 30.73%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -2.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed -20.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -164.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -164.9% from current levels.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -400.00%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 900.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.17 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.38% with a share float percentage of 58.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Investment Fund with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $23.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Public Investment Fund held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 6.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.66 million and represent 2.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 7.5 million shares of worth $12.75 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $6.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.