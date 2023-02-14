-5.49% Fall Drives Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.13M, closed the recent trade at $3.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.49% during that session. The CANF stock price is -294.5% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 0.31% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49830.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Sporting -5.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 02/13/23 when the CANF stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 18.45%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved -46.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) have changed -42.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 81580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.21 while the price target rests at a high of $82.57. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2425.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -212.23% from the levels at last check today.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.76%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.30% and -61.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330k for the current quarter.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.37% with a share float percentage of 1.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 32018.0 shares worth more than $98935.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5937.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18345.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.