Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 5.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.10M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.32% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -85.19% off its 52-week high price of $0.50 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.10 million shares.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Sporting -3.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved 66.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have changed 12.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.28.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zomedica Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.00%, compared to -2.40% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.10% over the past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.62% with a share float percentage of 9.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.33 million shares worth more than $9.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 42.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 10.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 28.74% shares in the company for having 31.05 million shares of worth $6.55 million while later fund manager owns 13.48 million shares of worth $2.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 12.47% of company’s outstanding stock.