YPF Sociedad Anonima Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.69B, closed the last trade at $11.58 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 2.66% during that session. The YPF stock price is -13.21% off its 52-week high price of $13.11 and 75.65% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.1.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting 2.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the YPF stock price touched $11.58 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have moved 26.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have changed 17.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.20 while the price target rests at a high of $48.57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -319.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.73% from current levels.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 183.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4,370.00%, compared to -8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.40% and 39.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.25 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.62 billion and $3.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.40% for the current quarter and 16.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.92%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.88% with a share float percentage of 50.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF Sociedad Anonima having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $73.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Helikon Investments Ltd held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.35 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford International Value Fund and Pacific Select Fund-International Value Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $3.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.