Yellow Corporation (YELL) Investors To Make Money Again

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.00M, closed the last trade at $2.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -19.82% during that session. The YELL stock price is -317.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.15 and 12.36% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.08K shares.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Sporting -19.82% in the red in last session when the YELL stock price touched $2.67 or saw a rise of 31.01%. Year-to-date, Yellow Corporation shares have moved 6.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) have changed -3.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yellow Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.57%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 262.50% and 137.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.3 billion and $1.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and -2.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.60% over the past 5 years.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.58% with a share float percentage of 44.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yellow Corporation having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 2.47 million shares worth more than $12.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.71 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.54 million shares of worth $7.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.