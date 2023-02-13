XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -6.92% Stock Price Decline

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.36B, closed the last trade at $35.22 per share which meant it lost -$2.62 on the day or -6.92% during that session. The XPO stock price is -34.33% off its 52-week high price of $47.31 and 29.73% above the 52-week low of $24.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Sporting -6.92% in the red in last session when the XPO stock price touched $35.22 or saw a rise of 21.84%. Year-to-date, XPO Logistics Inc. shares have moved 5.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have changed -6.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPO Logistics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.71%, compared to -13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.60% and 1.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.80%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.09 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.27 billion and $3.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.50% for the current quarter and -7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 679.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.60%.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.82% with a share float percentage of 95.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPO Logistics Inc. having a total of 583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MFN Partners Management, LP with over 12.68 million shares worth more than $564.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, MFN Partners Management, LP held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.79 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480.38 million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 3.56 million shares of worth $118.35 million while later fund manager owns 3.25 million shares of worth $144.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.