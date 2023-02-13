WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Gained 22.94% In One Month

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.90M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.94% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -130.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 58.21% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting -6.94% in the red in last session when the WIMI stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 20.71%. Year-to-date, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares have moved 81.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 22.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.45% with a share float percentage of 47.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ProShares Tr-ProShares Metaverse ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 77500.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.