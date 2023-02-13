Why Should You Add Arrival (ARVL) To Your Portfolio?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 3.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.32M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.74% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -1100.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting -7.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the ARVL stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 13.58%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved 119.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed 29.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.37 while the price target rests at a high of $5.37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1434.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1434.29% from current levels.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.78% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.98% with a share float percentage of 38.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 30.4 million shares worth more than $48.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 4.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 15.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.83 million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $6.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.