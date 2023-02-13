Why Should We Buy monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.31B, closed the recent trade at $150.14 per share which meant it gained $18.96 on the day or 14.45% during that session. The MNDY stock price is -57.99% off its 52-week high price of $237.21 and 50.99% above the 52-week low of $73.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 560.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Sporting 14.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the MNDY stock price touched $150.14 or saw a fall of -0.2%. Year-to-date, monday.com Ltd. shares have moved 23.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have changed 35.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $151.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $115.00 while the price target rests at a high of $230.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.4% from the levels at last check today.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that monday.com Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.06%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.70% and -119.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.60%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.4 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.99% with a share float percentage of 94.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with monday.com Ltd. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 13.88 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 30.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.78 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 1.54 million shares of worth $158.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $38.43 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.