Why Should We Buy Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 14.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.87M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -28.35% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -266.25% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 70.0% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting -28.35% in the red in last session when the AKBA stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 39.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed 19.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 101.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.29%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.88 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $49.67 million and $59.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.60% for the current quarter and -18.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.32% with a share float percentage of 33.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.26 million shares worth more than $5.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 7.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.59 million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 5.27 million shares of worth $1.86 million while later fund manager owns 4.7 million shares of worth $1.84 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.