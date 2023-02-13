Why Do You Need To Add Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) To Your Portfolio?

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.61M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.95% during that session. The VWE stock price is -480.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.15 and -4.17% below the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 346.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Sporting -4.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the VWE stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 33.56%. Year-to-date, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. shares have moved -41.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have changed -38.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -290.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.92% from current levels.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vintage Wine Estates Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -97.62%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.51 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.78% with a share float percentage of 103.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vintage Wine Estates Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 13.45 million shares worth more than $105.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 21.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.61 million and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.92% shares in the company for having 5.5 million shares of worth $43.23 million while later fund manager owns 4.5 million shares of worth $35.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.29% of company’s outstanding stock.